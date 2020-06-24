This Day That Year: Sonam Kapoor's Trip With Anand & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spending a gala time with her husband in Japan to pictures of Sara Ali Khan with Kartik Aaryan in Himachal Pradesh, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's honeymoon photos

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took a break from her hectic schedule, which includes movie projects and brand promotions. She spent quality time with her husband, Anand Ahuja. As the duo did not go for their honeymoon after marriage, they planned to vacay in Japan.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja treated her fans and followers with a few snaps from the holidays on social media. In the caption accompanying the picture, the actor wrote, “I ask myself every day… How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world.”@anandahuja Anand and I did not get a honeymoon, so this was honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one. And let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you, my love”.

Photos of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan shot the remaining part of the Imtiaz Ali-directorial in Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, they flew to the northern state on this day and rejoiced the picturesque landscape. Besides shooting for the movie, the lead actors made sure to chill and spend a gala time amid the mountains.

After the duo posted their photos on social media, they made rounds as fans could not get over them. While in one of them, Kartik Aaryan is enjoying piping hot tea with Sara Ali Khan, the others feature them posing gracefully in traditional caps. Check out their viral pictures.

Banita Sandhu congratulates Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood actor Banita Sandhu impressed everyone with her acting skills in Shoojit Sircar’s October. On this day, she took to Instagram and shared a photo of Kumkum Bhagya star Mrunal Thakur.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Banita Sandhu appreciated the latter for her performance in the debut flick Love Sonia. It read, “@mrunalofficial2016 your talent & beauty are beyond words ✨ Keep shining bright, chica! So happy to have attended the London premiere of #LoveSonia 🎥”.

Mrunal Thakur shared the screen space with actors like Roya Sisodiya, Freida pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Adil Hussain, and Sai Tamhankar.

Sanjay Kapoor announces a Bollywood project

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor marked his comeback with Netflix's Lust Stories. On this day, filmmaker Akash Goila announced his forthcoming movie Bedhab. According to reports, Kapoor revealed that his upcoming project conveyed a ''beautiful message''. The makers of Bedhab released a poster of the film featuring a man holding a burnt cigar. As per reports, Sanjay Kapoor loved the script of the film and did not reveal much about the storyline. Bedhab also features Pooja Chopra, Aashish Sachdeva, alongside Kapoor in the lead roles.

