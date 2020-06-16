IPS Officer Backs Sonam Kapoor For Calling Out Trolls Targeting SSR's 'ex-girlfriend'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has saddened his fans and friends in Bollywood. Fellow actor Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media handle and stated that it is not right to blame someone’s ex-girlfriend or girlfriend for their death. Now, an IPS officer has backed Sonam Kapoor Ahuja up by tweeting about it. Read on to know more details:

IPS officer supports Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Recently, it was reported that police will be investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured ex-girlfriend in order to find out more details about his death, as the actor did not leave a suicide note. Several people on the internet started blaming his loved ones for his death. After this, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Twitter handle and tweeted that his loved ones shouldn't be blamed for his death. In her tweet, the actor wrote, “Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and *** mean spirited. Here is the tweet by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

After this tweet, some fans were seen supporting the actor whereas a faction of people felt that the tweet was misguided. On this, an IPS officer from Raipur, Chhattisgarh said that without evidence no one can be blamed. In his official tweet, he wrote, “The law is very clear on this. Unless there is evidence to prove that someone abetted suicide, no one can be held criminally liable for the offence. @sonamakapoor.” Here is the tweet by the IPS officer:

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput was all set to star in Dil Bechara along with Sanjana Sanghi. It was supposed to release this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios.

