Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: International Space University Mourns The Actor's Demise

The International Space University has taken to its official website to pay tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who has recently passed away. The ISU has also stated Sushant Singh Rajput's interest in the field of science and technology. Read on to know more details:

International Space University mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The official website of the International Space University has posted about the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In their tribute to the late actor, they stated that they are deeply saddened by the death of the actor. They also said that he was a strong supporter of scientific studies and was also going to visit the ISU's campus back in the year 2019. However, due to some other agendas, he could not visit the faculty.

We @isunet are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor @itsSSR

Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. https://t.co/E3GZFHdZdo pic.twitter.com/PAqwY5MGoB — Space University (@ISUnet) June 15, 2020

Here is what the Official website of International Space University has written:

We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg. Our thoughts are with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family and his friends. His memory will remain among his thousands of followers across India and all over the world.

Sushant Singh Rajput was all set for the release of his upcoming 2020 romantic drama film Dil Bechara. In the film, Singh was going to share the big screen with Sanjana Sanghi. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars. It is produced by Fox Star Studios while the music to the film is composed by A R Rahman.

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

