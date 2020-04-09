Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding': Songs From The Movie That You Can Add To Your Playlist

Sonam Kapoor is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. The actor has worked in many movies throughout her career. Sonam Kapoor acted in Veere Di Wedding in 2018. She starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The movie was directed by Shashanka Ghosha and the movie was a Bollywood hit. As per speculations, the makers of the movie are also planning for a sequel. Veere Di Wedding also has some great songs that are loved by the audience.

Songs from Veere Di Wedding

Veere

The song released on May 16, 2018, and has received over 14 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikita Ahuja, Payal Dev and Sharvi Yadav. The lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt. The guitar in the song is played by Vaibhav Pani and the music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Bhangra Ta Sajda

Bhangra Ta Sajda is one of the popular songs from Veere Di Wedding. Bhangra Ta Sajda has received over 41 million views on Youtube. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Romy, Surya Ragunaathan and Shashwat Sachdev. The lyrics of the song are written by Gaurav Solanki. In the song, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are seen nailing Bhangra dance move.

Tareefan

Tareefan is the most famous song from the movie. The song is sung by Badshah and the lyrics are written by Qaran, Rupin Pahwa and Badshah. The song released on May 2, 2018, and the song has received 252 million views followed by 1.5 million likes. The music of the song is composed by Qaran. After the success of the song, there was also a reprise version that came out later.

Aa Jao Na

Aa Jao Na is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Sachdev. Their voices in the song bring out the right emotions. The lyrics of the song are written by Raj Shekhar and the music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

