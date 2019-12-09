Sonam Kapoor In Red Attires Will Make You Go 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor steals the show in her glamorous looks. Besides skilful acting, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor always manages to make heads turn with her stunning appearances. Kapoor is known for her impeccable sartorial choices and innate fashion sense, which is quite evident from her social media. The Veere Di Wedding actor is always making headlines for her show-stopping looks. Quite active on Instagram, Sonam manages to keep her fans updated by posting her pictures regularly. We have compiled some of her best looks in red outfits-

1. Fresh as a blossoming flower

2. The one in a red midi

3. The fusion look with blue flared skirt

4. Floral printed oversized jacket paired with pants

5. The one with the striped pattern

6. The artistic saree with the ‘festive glow’

7. The one with the monotone ensemble of long blazer and pants paired with brown boots

8. Another one with the formal red monotone ensemble

9. An ethnic red monotone ensemble of loose pants and Kurti

