Sonam Kapoor In Red Attires Will Make You Go 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is known for her impeccable sartorial choices and innate fashion sense, which is evident in her social media. Here are her pics in red attires.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor steals the show in her glamorous looks. Besides skilful acting, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor always manages to make heads turn with her stunning appearances. Kapoor is known for her impeccable sartorial choices and innate fashion sense, which is quite evident from her social media. The Veere Di Wedding actor is always making headlines for her show-stopping looks. Quite active on Instagram, Sonam manages to keep her fans updated by posting her pictures regularly. We have compiled some of her best looks in red outfits-

1. Fresh as a blossoming flower

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

2. The one in a red midi

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

3. The fusion look with blue flared skirt

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read: Sonam Kapoor's These 'Khoobsurat' Formal Looks Are Giving Fans Major Style Goals

4. Floral printed oversized jacket paired with pants

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

5. The one with the striped pattern 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Rhea Kapoor Are Each Other’s A1 Since Day 1; Here’s The Proof

6. The artistic saree with the ‘festive glow’

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

7. The one with the monotone ensemble of long blazer and pants paired with brown boots

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read: Kriti Sanon & Sonam Kapoor's Fashion Face-off; Who Wore The Striped Dress Better?

8. Another one with the formal red monotone ensemble

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

9. An ethnic red monotone ensemble of loose pants and Kurti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Effortless Style In Rhea Kapoor's New Collection 'The Lost Letters'

 

 

Published:
