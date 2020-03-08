The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Knows How To Perfectly Blend Her Eye-makeup Look And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion icon when it comes to styling ensemble outfits. The star also manages to ace her make-up. Check out some of her smokey-eye looks here-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

After giving hits like Neerja and Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor has successfully created a mark for herself in the Hindi Film Industry. Along with being great at acting, she is also considered to be the biggest fashion icon in the Bollywood industry today. Sonam has a good sense of fashion and also aces her make-up whenever she steps out. One thing to learn from Sonam Kapoor is how to perfectly blend the eye makeup. Here are images of Sonam Kapoor killing it in these blended eye makeup looks-

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Gave Her Bridal Attire A Floral Twist And Fans Are Loving It, See Pic

Sonam Kapoor in these perfectly blended eye makeup looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing a black colour maxi-dress. She has worn a golden neck-piece and earrings. She has left her hair open, with a centre partition. Sonam has applied natural makeup to go with her perfectly blended eye-makeup look.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Wishes Brother Harsh Varrdhan For His Bindra Biopic With A Sweet Insta Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor donned an off-white saree, with a floral blouse. She has worn white and golden jewellery and given her hair a messy look. Along with nude makeup, Sonam has applied the perfect blend of eye makeup.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Digital Debut As She Completes Nearly Ten Years In Bollywood 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor has worn a black net, turtle neck dress, with black stocking and black heels. She has tied her hair neatly in a bun and worn minimal jewellery. Along with bold makeup, Sonam has also applied the perfect blend of eye makeup.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Lehenga-cholis That You Can Take Bridal Look Inspiration From, See Pics

 

 

