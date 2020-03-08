Sonam Kapoor Knows How To Perfectly Blend Her Eye-makeup Look And These Pics Are Proof

After giving hits like Neerja and Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor has successfully created a mark for herself in the Hindi Film Industry. Along with being great at acting, she is also considered to be the biggest fashion icon in the Bollywood industry today. Sonam has a good sense of fashion and also aces her make-up whenever she steps out. One thing to learn from Sonam Kapoor is how to perfectly blend the eye makeup. Here are images of Sonam Kapoor killing it in these blended eye makeup looks-

Sonam Kapoor in these perfectly blended eye makeup looks

Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing a black colour maxi-dress. She has worn a golden neck-piece and earrings. She has left her hair open, with a centre partition. Sonam has applied natural makeup to go with her perfectly blended eye-makeup look.

Sonam Kapoor donned an off-white saree, with a floral blouse. She has worn white and golden jewellery and given her hair a messy look. Along with nude makeup, Sonam has applied the perfect blend of eye makeup.

Sonam Kapoor has worn a black net, turtle neck dress, with black stocking and black heels. She has tied her hair neatly in a bun and worn minimal jewellery. Along with bold makeup, Sonam has also applied the perfect blend of eye makeup.

