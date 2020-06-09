Sonam Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor's Behind-the-scenes Moments From Their Debut Film 'Saawariya'

Sonam Kapoor started her career by making her debut in Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights. The film failed to impress the audience. The film released in November 2007 and it is one of the first Bollywood films to be released on Blu-ray Disc. Take a look at what went into the making of the film.

Behind-the-scenes moments from Saawariya

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor describe each other's roles in the film. Ranbir plays the role of Ranbir Raj and Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Sakina in the romantic film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali praises Ranbir Kapoor's for his acting skills. Furthermore, he also talks about the character Gulabji which is played by Rani Mukherji in the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also states that the film has a different kind of love story. There are also some funny behind-the-scenes moments between Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the video. Salman Khan also plays the role of Imaan in the film. Sonam Kapoor talks about Salman Khan's role in the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says that Sonam Kapoor was the actor he was looking for to play the role of Sakina. The lead actor of the film Ranbir Kapoor talks about a coincidence that the short story White Nights was also the base for the 1960 film Chhalia in which his grandfather Raj Kapoor acted. Chhalia was a box office success at that time, compared to Ranbir Kapoor's adaptation of White Nights.

The making of the song Thode Badmash is seen in the video. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. In the video, Shreya Ghoshal says that the song is partly based on Raag Yaman. The cast of the film is also seen shooting the song Jab Se Tere Naina that is sung by Shaan. The song was immensely loved by the audience for the music and lyrics. One of the reasons that the song gained attention is because of Ranbir Kapoor's towel dance in the song.

