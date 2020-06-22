Sonam Kapoor's Bollywood Movies That Had Multiple Female Lead Actors

Sonam Kapoor has been a part of several women-centric films. She has played the lead roles of a strong-headed woman in a lot of films. Apart from playing the lead roles in these films, Sonam Kapoor has also been a part of some movies which have an ensemble cast. Some of her movies with an ensemble cast include Veere Di Wedding, Players, and Thank You. Take a look at some of her other films, in which she was not the only female lead.

Sonam Kapoor's films in which she was not the only female lead

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. Although the film received mixed reviews, it got praised for the actors' performances and also emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film is about four best friends dealing with their life problems and their journey towards rediscovering themselves. The film was made on a budget of ₹75 crores and made a gross collection of ₹138 crores.

Thank you

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Thank You starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The female leads of Thank You were Sonam Kapoor, Celina Jaitley, and Rimi Sen. The film is about three men who are womanisers and cheat on their wives. In order to catch their husbands red-handed, the three wives hire a detective. Thank You became a commercially successful film with a gross collection of ₹116 crores.

Players

The film Players included an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Vinod Khanna, and Niel Nitin Mukesh. The female leads in the film were Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu. Players were one of the most heavily promoted films of Bollywood which received mixed reviews on its release. The film is about two professional robbers, an illusionist, a makeup artist, and a hacker who comes together to rob Romanian gold.

Sanju

Sanju was a biographical film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film Sanju received positive reviews from the critics and was declared as a blockbuster film. Sonam Kapoor played the role of Sanju's girlfriend, Ruby in the film.

