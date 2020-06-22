Sunny Leone Has Just The Right Things To Say As She Remembers Her Dad On Father's Day

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to remember her father who passed away in the year 2010. She posted adorable pictures of him, one of which was a family photograph. The actor spoke about the love that she has for him, in the caption for the post. Her post has received a lot of love from the audience as they felt every word that was written in the emotional note.

Sunny Leone’s emotional post for Papa

Sunny Leone has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting various pictures and videos on social media. In a recent post full of throwback pictures, the actor remembered her father, who has been very close to her heart throughout her journey in life.

She posted two pictures, one of which was an individual photograph of him. In the picture posted, he could be seen singing and playing a little white dummy guitar which looks like a Ukulele. The picture has been clicked at a house party and Sunny Leone’s father looks happy and content at the moment.

In the second part of the post, Sunny Leone has added another picture where the entire family can be seen posing together. Baby Sunny Leone can be seen sitting between her mother and father as they take a boat ride together.

Read Sunny Leone Shares Her Excitement As She Hits The Gym After 3 Months, Watch Video

Also read Sunny Leone Shares Glimpse Of Her Working Out With Mask On; Fans Say 'it's Not Safe'

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone can be seen talking about the beautiful bond that she shared with her parents. She has written how her father was always singing, dancing, and happy while he also made others smile. Sunny Leone has also written how much she admires him and wishes to be like him.

She has also called her parents two souls who were written in the stars. She has also given a special mention to her mother who worshipped her father for the kind of person that he was.

Towards the end of the caption, Sunny Leone has wished her papa a happy Father’s Day and mentioned that she misses him a lot. The picture has received a lot of love from the audience as the emotional note hits the right chords. Have a look at the post from Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Read Sunny Leone Is Enjoying The 'California Sun And Fresh Air', Shares Breathtaking Pic

Also read Sunny Leone Posts New Photo On IG, Captions "Tired Of Feeling Blue!! Ready For You"

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.