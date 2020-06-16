Sonam Kapoor And Samantha Prabhu: Who Looked Better In Payal Pratap's Floral Outfit?

Actors Sonam Kapoor and Samantha Prabhu were spotted in similar floral outfits. Both these actors are popular for their style statements among fans. Sonam Kapoor opted for floral outfit and matching trousers during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding. At the same time, Samantha Prabhu wore a similar outfit for the promotions for her movie Majili. Here’s an overview of their outfits for you to decide who wore it better.

Sonam Kapoor

In May 2018, just a few days after her wedding to Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor donned a Payal Pratap blush coloured rose print ensemble. The playful mood of the outfit complemented Sonam’s personality. The actor paired the look with dramatic green eyeshadow and huge gold earrings. Sonam styled her look with a more summery touch. Soft curls, a cane bag and nude sandals accentuated her look well.

Samantha Prabhu

Samantha Prabhu, on the other hand, for the promotions of her film, ‘Majili’, wore a Payal Pratap ensemble. She wore a pastel pink; floral print bralette which she paired with a matching skirt which had a button-down detail. She layered her look with a striped and matching long colour jacket. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of dangling gold earrings and a pair of nude pumps for footwear. A simple straight hairstyle and a pink lip shade rounded her look.

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 released film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan. The movie reportedly received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The film was helmed by Abhishek Sharma. As per reports, Sonam Kapoor is still in talks with directors for her upcoming movies and is currently enjoying her time with her husband, Anand Ahuja, amid the lockdown.

On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in C. Prem Kumar directorial Jaanu. The film was released in February 2020 and starred Sharwanand and Vennela Kishore in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Ram and Jaanu who meet at their high-school reunion and the story unfolds throughout one single evening. As for her upcoming projects, she will be next seen in Mdhuravada, which is a drama film directed by Ajithvasan Uggina. Apart from this, the actor has also been roped in for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

