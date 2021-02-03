Sonam Kapoor Wishes Veteran Actress Waheeda Rehman On Her Birthday; Shares Endearing Pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with her Delhi-6 co-star and veteran actor Waheeda Rehman on her birthday. As the legendary star turns 83, Sonam remembered her time with her during the filming of Delhi-6 (2009). Check out this snippet from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor shares a pic with Waheeda Rehman on her birthday today

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Waheeda Ji! Working with you was a true fangirl moment for me. Thank you for a truly memorable experience during Delhi 6." Sonam Kapoor played the role of Bittu Sharma in the film, while Waheeda Rehman played the role of Annapurna dadi.

Image credits: Sonam Kapoor IG story

Delhi-6 is a drama movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film released in 2009 and featured actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Atul Kulkarni, Pavan Malhotra, Deepak Dobriyal, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz and Om Puri. The movie is about the people from the Chandi Chowk area of Old Delhi. The film had won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at 57th National Film Awards.

Waheeda Rehman was born on February 3, 1938. The actor is known for her portrayal as the lead star in many Hindi movies. She has also played roles in many different language films be it Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam etc. Some of her popular movies include Guide, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam to name a few. Waheeda Rehman's age is 83 as of today. Here are some Waheeda Rehman's photos to check out on her 83rd birthday today.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently created a lot of buzz on the social media after sharing the glimpses of her photoshoot that she did for Arpita Mehta. In the photoshoot, she was seen wearing a golden dress from the clothing collection of Arpita Mehta. The caption of her post read, "With a body of work that borrows from the sartorial legacy of the country, Arpita Mehta’s collection has always celebrated the modern Indian women. She then added how she cannot wait to have the very essence of this creative genius encapsulated in this exquisite coffee table book".

