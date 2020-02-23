Taapsee Pannu's Off-duty Looks Are A Lesson In Chic Street Style; See Pics

Taapsee Pannu is a very talented actor of the Hindi film industry. She has worked in multiple hard-hitting movies such as Pink, Badla, Mulk, etc and proved her merit. The 32-year-old actor is an active fashion enthusiast and style icon for millions. Take a look at these pictures of the actor where she dons simple yet stunning street styles.

Read Also: Sonakshi Sinha's Ornate Jewellery Collection Is Every Fashion Enthusiast's Envy

Times Taapsee Pannu sported stunning casual looks

Read Also: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Have Great Understanding, Says SMZS Co-actor Gajraj Rao

Taapsee Pannu looks beautiful in the above pictures donning simple casual attires. In the first picture, she is wearing denim jeans, a pink top and a black overall with a white sneaker and her hair tied in the back. In the second picture, the Judwaa 2 actor can be seen sporting a white top with jeans and her hair tied with a band.

Read Also: Milind Soman's Travel Photos Will Make Everyone Experience Wanderlust; See Pics

In the first picture above, Taapsee is flaunting a very pretty floral printed yellow sundress with her hair tied to the back. She looks very attractive in the second picture too, wearing a simple white short dress with a pair of golden stilettos. The actor surely knows how to pose in front of the camera.

Taapsee Pannu looks alluring in the first picture wearing a white top with beige trousers. The strap shoes, nerdy glasses and tied up hair rounded off the look perfectly. In the second picture, she can be seen donning a red and white polka dot top and blue jeans with a pair of off white sneakers.

Read Also: Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Can Never Compromise On Respect To Keep A Marriage Going

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.