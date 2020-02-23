The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu's Off-duty Looks Are A Lesson In Chic Street Style; See Pics

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu is known for her unconventional roles in the Bollywood industry. She is an avid fashionista and dons every outfit with grace and comfort. Read on.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is a very talented actor of the Hindi film industry. She has worked in multiple hard-hitting movies such as Pink, Badla, Mulk, etc and proved her merit. The 32-year-old actor is an active fashion enthusiast and style icon for millions. Take a look at these pictures of the actor where she dons simple yet stunning street styles.

Read Also: Sonakshi Sinha's Ornate Jewellery Collection Is Every Fashion Enthusiast's Envy

Times Taapsee Pannu sported stunning casual looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Read Also: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Have Great Understanding, Says SMZS Co-actor Gajraj Rao

Taapsee Pannu looks beautiful in the above pictures donning simple casual attires. In the first picture, she is wearing denim jeans, a pink top and a black overall with a white sneaker and her hair tied in the back. In the second picture, the Judwaa 2 actor can be seen sporting a white top with jeans and her hair tied with a band.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Read Also: Milind Soman's Travel Photos Will Make Everyone Experience Wanderlust; See Pics

In the first picture above, Taapsee is flaunting a very pretty floral printed yellow sundress with her hair tied to the back. She looks very attractive in the second picture too, wearing a simple white short dress with a pair of golden stilettos. The actor surely knows how to pose in front of the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu looks alluring in the first picture wearing a white top with beige trousers. The strap shoes, nerdy glasses and tied up hair rounded off the look perfectly. In the second picture, she can be seen donning a red and white polka dot top and blue jeans with a pair of off white sneakers.

Read Also: Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Can Never Compromise On Respect To Keep A Marriage Going

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SINGHVI SLAMS TIWARI'S 'HATE-SPEECH
RAVI PUJARI TO BE EXTRADITED SOON
'CONG WANTS TO TURN MP INTO ITALY'
PM MODI IN MANN KI BAAT
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK 'WELCOMES TRUMP'
INDIA LOOK DOWN THE BARREL