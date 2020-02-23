The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu's Adorable Pictures In Different Moods You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu, apart from her acting skills, is noted for her fun-loving attitude. Here are her fun pictures in different moods that you should not miss.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has always swayed the audience with her incredible portrayal of characters in Bollywood films. Besides her acting finesse, Taapsee is known for her fun-loving attitude. She is often spotted having fun with her co-stars on the sets. People are not only in love with her gorgeous curls but also her dazzling smile that steals everybody’s heart. Therefore, we have compiled her fun and jolly pictures for you to take a look

Here are Taapsee Pannu’s pictures for different moods:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also read: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin To Feature In Thriller-comedy 'Looop Lapeta', See Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Sparks 'befitting Reply' Memes As She Answers To 'sexist' Praise By Producer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also read: 'Manmarziyan' To 'Judwaa 2': When Taapsee Pannu Was The Quintessential Romantic Heroine

Also read: Filmfare Awards 2020: As 'Gully Boy' Sweeps Top Honours, Here's Complete List Of Winners

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SINGHVI SLAMS TIWARI'S 'HATE-SPEECH
RAVI PUJARI TO BE EXTRADITED SOON
SHAHEEN BAGH MEDIATOR MOVES SC
PM MODI IN MANN KI BAAT
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK 'WELCOMES TRUMP'
INDIA LOOK DOWN THE BARREL