When Sridevi Painted Sonam Kapoor's Still From 'Saawariya'

Sridevi, who is often hailed as India’s first female superstar, is considered as one of the finest actors to have graced the film industry to date. Sridevi ruled the silver screen in the 80s and 90s as the actor delivered a wide range of successful films. However, behind the glamorous beauty of Sridevi is a quiet and reserved person, as her friends from the industry would often say.

In a media interaction, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s husband, revealed that the actor loved painting and had once painted her niece, Sonam Kapoor. Here are the details.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Pull Off Knee-length Skirts Right In These Pics

Sridevi had once painted Sonam Kapoor

During the episode of Salman Khan's reality game show, Dus Ka Dum, the actor spoke about Sridevi’s lesser-known talent of painting. Salman brought out two paintings of Sridevi for the audience to see.

As seen in the episode, Boney Kapoor further revealed the story behind one of the paintings. He narrated that Sonam Kapoor’s debut film Saawariya had just hit the theatres and Sridevi made the painting as a gift to Sonam Kapoor, wishing her luck. As per several reports, Sridevi’s painting featuring Sonam Kapoor was about to be auctioned in Dubai, post-Mohit Marwah's wedding. However, due to the actor's untimely demise, the painting was reportedly never sold.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan-Sonam Kapoor & Other B-town Celebs Who Featured In A Single As A Couple

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's 'Malang' Premier Outfit Costs As Much As A Brand New Car

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Sonam Kapoor's Bold Eye Makeup Will Leave You Smitten

(Promo Image: Sridevi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.