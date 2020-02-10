Sonam Kapoor Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In THESE Black Outfits

Sonam Kapoor, who last graced the big screen with The Zoya Factor, has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his career. Apart from her unconventional personality and no-nonsense attitude, Sonam Kapoor has also proved herself to be a fashionista, as the actor has upped the style quotient on several occasions with her on-point sartorial choices. While Sonam Kapoor often shares pictures of herself in a variety of outfits, it seems like the actor has a special thing for the colour black, to which her Instagram handle is a proof. Here are some of Sonam Kapoor’s black outfits.

Sonam Kapoor oozes elegance in black

As seen in the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor can be seen in a half-cut black dress, accessorised with a pair of high stilettos. Teaming her look with diamond earrings and necklace, the actor went for open tresses. Take a look.

As seen in the picture shared by Sonam Kapoor, the actor can be seen in a contemporary saree-inspired pant-suit. Keeping her look traditional, Sonam Kapoor's outfit is a new take on an Indian saree, as the actor can be seen sporting a traditional bindi. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor recently opted for a pitch-black Barbie frock for the event, Gyaan Project. The actor chose to keep her makeup minimal and donned a pair of pearl necklace. Sonam went for a stuck-up hair bun. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's look in the picture proves that the actor can pull-off a 'boardroom-boss lady' look effortlessly, as Kapoor can be seen in a polka-dotted pant-suit. Teaming her outfit with a chain purse, Sonam Kapoor also sported a pair of stunning earrings. Take a look:

Keeping her look casual, Sonam can be seen in a black sweater teamed with thigh-high sized gumboots. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of dark shades. Take a look:

(Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

