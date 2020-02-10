Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Pull Off Knee-length Skirts Right In These Pics

Sonam Kapoor is one of the prominent faces in Bollywood and is known for her unique and quirky fashion choices. Be it the ramp or the red carpet, the actor has been giving major fashion goals to her fans with her stunning attires. Here are a few of her adorable looks where the actor carried a knee-length skirt gracefully.

What's better than contrasting colours

Sonam Kapoor gave major fall fashion vibes as the actor pulled off a long purple coloured skirt and a wine top. Her top had a high turtle neck and puffed sleeves that made her look even more stunning. She accessorised the look with black sunglasses and a sling bag. The actor completed the look with a big waist belt and black boots.

Choose your outfit colour right

Sonam Kapoor donned a yellow tone outfit for a photoshoot. The actor paired a yellow layered skirt with a multi-coloured blazer. She completed the look with white stilettos and chunky earrings. For makeup, she kept it minimal with mascara-lashed eyes and middle-parted open hair.

Fall fashion done right

Sonam Kapoor made a major fashion statement when she donned a basic black contrast outfit paired with pink for a photoshoot. The actor wore a black plain t-shirt and paired it with a leather jacket and pink striped skirt. She completed the look with black knee-high boots.

Layer it right

Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely sporty and stunning when she wore a blue wrap-around skirt and a black tee for another photoshoot. The actor layered the whole outfit with a black-white bomber jacket and black leggings. She completed the look with white chunky sneakers and small earrings.

When in doubt, wear black

For yet another photoshoot, Sonam Kapoor pulled off an all-black outfit. The actor wore a black buttoned-down skirt with mesh border and paired it with a black layered ruffled top. She accessorised the look with black boots, black bag, and a golden neckpiece.

