Sonam Kapoor’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Sonam Kapoor never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable birthday wish for her cousin, Khushi Kapoor. Read further ahead to know more about Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor’s adorable wish on Khushi Kapoor's birthday

Sonam Kapoor is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting fashionable pictures and videos of herself. Another reason why Sonam Kapoor’s fans love her social media feed is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shares of her loved ones.

Recently, on November 5, 2020, as Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor turned a year older, elder sister Sonam Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to wish her. The actor reposted the stories shared by her fan pages wishing sister Khushi Kapoor. All of Sonam Kapoor’s fan pages have shared lovely pictures of the Kapoor sisters posing together. Thus, Sonam Kapoor reposted the same on her official Instagram stories.

Sonam Kapoor has also shared a bunch of pictures of Khushi Kapoor on her social media page. Wishing her baby sister a happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor’s caption read, “Happy happy birthday Khushi! Have the best day you beautiful brat.. I hope you find the most amount of fun and happiness in life. Love you â¤ï¸”. Just as Sonam Kapoor shared these pictures on the internet, they went viral in no time. The post has received over two lakh likes in just a couple of hours.

About Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, born on November 5, 2020, is the youngest daughter of Bollywood film producer Bonnie Kapoor and late Indian actor Sridevi. She is the sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor and cousin of actors Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor's age is 20 years.

