Did You Know Harshvardhan Kapoor Has Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor's Names Inked On His Back?

Bhavesh Joshi actor Harshvardhan Kapoor rings in his 30th birthday today, i.e. November 9, 2020. Harshvardhan, son of Anil Kapoor and the younger brother of actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and producer Rhea Kapoor, is extremely fond of his sisters and the tattoos on his back are proof. Did you know that the Mirzya actor has the names of his beloved sisters tattooed on his back?

Harshvardhan has 'Sonam' and 'Rhea' tattooed on his back in Hindi

Brother Harshvardhan Kapoor has one of the best ways possible to express his affection towards beloved sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The actor, who entered into his thirties today, had gotten the first names of his sisters inked in Hindi on the back of both his shoulders last year. Back then, he had also shared a monogram photograph of himself on his Instagram handle to flaunt the same and was showered with immense love by netizens as many flooded the comment section of his IG post with heaps of praise.

Checkout Harshvardhan Kapoor's tattoos below:

Harshvardhan, who has starred in two box office ventures titled Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi, is the youngest child of legendary Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor. The actor had also announced sharing the screen space with his father for the first time in the biopic of Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra. Although Harshvardhan had announced the film three years ago, back in 2017, the film's shoot went on floors this year in February.

In February, Anil Kapoor had taken to his Twitter handle to share a picture of himself with his son and Abhinav as he announced commencing the film's shoot. However, one month into starting the shoot of the Abhinav Bindra biopic, the shooting of the film was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, no official announcement about the resume date of the upcoming film's shoot schedule has been made by the makers as of yet. For the unversed, the real-life father-son duo will be seen playing reel-life father and son in the upcoming biopic, wherein Harshvardhan will play the role of Abhinav while Anil will play his father.

