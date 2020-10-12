Sonam Kapoor Shares "iconic" Spookseason Watchlist That Gives Her "the Chills"

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor shares a perfect idea to celebrate Halloween this year. A while ago Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, shared her own list of horror movies that she has been watching for many years.

Sonam Kapoor's scary movie list for Halloween binge-watch

Sonam Kapoor shared her spooky season movies watch list with her fans on Instagram a while ago. She shared a list of 10 movies that she considers to be on her Halloween binge-watch list. While 9 of her movies are from American or other languages, the list has one Indian horror movie on her list as well. Her list included movies like The Omen, The Ring, The Exorcist, The Wailing, the Bollywood movie Bhoot, The Blair Witch Project, Grudge, The Silence of the Lambs, The Shining and Paranormal activity.

She captioned her post stating:

Spookseason is hereeee! I’m so excited for Halloween. It’s always such a fun time to just stream horror movies back to back, bundled up at home. Although celebrations this year might be different (all thanks to this year’s scariest ghost), I’m so pumped to be sharing my favourite horror film picks to kick off the binge-watching sessions. Ps, I have watched these iconic movies a countless number of times and still get the chills, each time! Do you enjoy horror movies? Or do you hate them? Which are your favourite ones? Bolo, bolo.

Halloween is a celebration in remembrance of the dead that occurs annually on the evening of October 31, and binge-watching some of the horror movies on the day may be one of the best ideas to consider for this year's Halloween since celebrating outside is not an option for now. The day is celebrated every year in many countries all over the world. However, this year, because of the pandemic, people are bound to stay at home, and watching some horror movies could be a good way to observe Halloween celebrations.

In India, the Halloween festival has been picking up in recent years and people can find Halloween themes in shops, malls, movie theatres, clubs and pubs that have celebrations on Halloween. Some people agreed with her list while the rest of the comments could not be seen as the comments are limited on the post. Take a look.

Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

