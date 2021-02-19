Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Neerja' With Unseen BTS Picture Feat Co-actors

On February 19, 2021, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Instagram handle and shared her post from five years ago, in order to celebrate the five years of her biopic film, Neerja’s release. The biographical thriller film, Neerja, was released on February 19, 2016. The film narrates the story of India’s braveheart, Neerja Bhanot. Sonam Kapoor, who essayed the role of Neerja in the biopic, reposted her own posts, and simply captioned them as “5 years ago”.

Sonam Kapoor's Neerja completes 5 years

In the first picture Sonam shared, she can be seen posing with her other cast members who portrayed flight attendants in the biopic. Sonam can be seen donning a peach coloured tee, while others had their costumes of a flight attendant on. Sonam and others flaunted their bright smiles while posing for the camera. As for the caption, she penned, “Love you guys... Couldn’t have done it without you… The boys are missing but I’ll love y’all as well… ‘#Neerja’”.

The second picture was a collage of several unseen snippets of Neerja Bhanot. In the first picture in the collage, she can be seen donning a white outfit, while in the second picture, she can be seen wearing a green saree. The third picture was a monochrome picture from her modelling days. She wore a white coloured outfit, whereas, in the fourth one, she sported a yellow outfit. The caption in the picture read, “You need to know her story. 01 Day, Neerja”. Sonam Kapoor captioned the post as, “Find out the story of a daughter, a hero for the entire nation tomorrow!”.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani and penned by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in the essential roles. Based on a real-life event, the film revolves around the life of an air hostess who laid her life in order to save hundreds of passengers on the hijacked Pan Am 73, Karachi, Pakistan. The film bagged numerous accolades such as at the 64th National Film Awards and 62nd Filmfare Awards. Sonam Kapoor, too, received the Best Actor Award, while Shabana Azmi received the Best Supporting Actor Award.

