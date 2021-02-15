Sonam Kapoor pens appreciation post for Anand, thanks him for being a 'generous partner'

Actress Sonam Kapoor who recently wrapped up her forthcoming film Blind’s shooting schedule in Glasgow took to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared a series of pictures and video while praising her husband for his support and generous behaviour while she was shooting for her next project. In her post, the Veere Di Wedding actress explained that Anand flew down to Glasgow while she was shooting to remain by her side and spend some quality time together.

Sonam Kapoor pens appreciation post for Anand Ahuja

Sonam thanked Anand for accompanying her on the shoot of Blind and also promised to never take him for granted. She captioned the post and wrote, “Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow . . It was amazing coming back to him after shoot every day. . It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in London, but he was here with me as the most supportive encouraging and generous partner. . Thank you @anandahuja .. I appreciate you and I’ll never take you for granted.. love you... #blind #gia.”

Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wraps Up 'Blind' Shoot, Shares Boomerang Jumping With Joy

Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'insanely Hard' Film 'Blind' Leaves Her 'bruised', Actor Shares Picture

In one of the pictures, Anand can be seen posing while flaunting the snow-clad region in Glasgow while in a video, Sonam is seen stealing a kiss from Anand while they were on a train. Anand who was smitten by the love was quick enough to react to the post and wrote, “what are these photos and videos you crazoooooo. Congratulations! Happy to be here with you and see you in some SERIOUS action!” With the love decked pictures, the two shelled out major couple goals and received love from their fans.

After working for a long on the project, the actress recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film. While announcing the wrap, the actress shared a boomerang video with the team and wrote, “It’s a Film Wrap for #BLIND! See you at the Movies!” The film also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind. Sonam Kapoor was last seen playing herself in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK, which starred her father, Anil Kapoor, and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Adds Her Two Cents On Who Would Make Good James Bond; Says 'He'd Be Perfect'

Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Asks Fans To 'Guess Who' In Cute Childhood Pic; Mom Sunita Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.