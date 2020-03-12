The Debate
The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her First Ever Stylist In This Adorable #ThrowbackThursday Picture

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor on Thursday afternoon, March 12, took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself, revealing her first stylist ever. Check it out here

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, is one of the most stunning actors in Bollywood today. Known for her panache, glamorous choices and on-point appearances, Sonam never fails to make heads turn with her jaw-dropping posts. Fashion inspiration to many, Kapoor, on March 12, took to her Instagram to share a baby picture of herself, revealing her first stylist ever. 

Sonam Kapoor reveals her first-ever stylist in this TBT picture

On Thursday afternoon, Sonam Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and treated fans with a picture from her childhood days. Baby Sonam looks all dolled up wearing an elegant white frock. Looks like the Saawariyan actor had a stylist back then too. In the caption, Kapoor introduced her stylist- Sunita Kapoor and also shared that she was the Neerja actor's first stylist ever. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's photo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback to the photo shoot wearing my baby best! Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita #ThrowbackThursday

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Manages To Pull-off Bun-hairdo For These Outlandish Outfits | See Pics

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Corporate Wardrobe Is All About Boss-lady Vibes; See Pics

Fans in huge numbers have gushed to flood Sonam Kapoor's photo with comments. While some called her 'cutie', many dropped hearts on her pictures. Sister Rhea Kapoor says 'Miss you'. Take a look. 

 

Also Read |  From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram updates

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's These 'Khoobsurat' Formal Looks Are Giving Fans Major Style Goals

 

 



First Published:

