Sonam Kapoor Manages To Pull-off Bun-hairdo For These Outlandish Outfits | See Pics

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Take a look at times she opted for a bun hairdo for her outlandish outfits. Read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, is one of the most stunning B-town actors currently. Known for her panache, unconventional outfit choices and bold makeup looks, Sonam never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices. The Saawariya star also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and does not shy away from experimenting with her looks quite often.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Corporate Wardrobe Is All About Boss-lady Vibes; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor's style is bold, quirky and outlandish in the true sense of the word. Not just her makeup looks but Sonam K Ahuja sure knows how to ace her hairstyles. However, we can't fail to notice that a hair-bun is Sonam's go-to hairstyle, as she can be seen donning it in many of her Instagram photos. Take a look:

Times when Sonam Kapoor rocked hair-bun hairdo

Sonam Kapoor slays messy low bun look with an Indian attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor looks majestic in braided classic hair bun with wondrous white sari

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In These Royal All-white Outfits; See Pics

Sonam looks nothing short of a princess in this golden lehenga and her hair bun is complementing her overall look beautifully

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Not just Indian attires, a hair bun can go with any outfit and that is evident from this Sonam Kapoor's photo 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read: From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

The Veere De Wedding actor's hair-bun is accentuating her corporate look to a different level in this photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing in this English blazer and sari combination her statement hair bun is truly making her overall look endearing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor To Collaborate With Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh For His Next Film?

Images Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
