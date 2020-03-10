Sonam Kapoor Manages To Pull-off Bun-hairdo For These Outlandish Outfits | See Pics

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, is one of the most stunning B-town actors currently. Known for her panache, unconventional outfit choices and bold makeup looks, Sonam never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices. The Saawariya star also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and does not shy away from experimenting with her looks quite often.
Sonam Kapoor's style is bold, quirky and outlandish in the true sense of the word. Not just her makeup looks but Sonam K Ahuja sure knows how to ace her hairstyles. However, we can't fail to notice that a hair-bun is Sonam's go-to hairstyle, as she can be seen donning it in many of her Instagram photos. Take a look:
Images Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram
