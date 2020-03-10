Sonam Kapoor Manages To Pull-off Bun-hairdo For These Outlandish Outfits | See Pics

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, is one of the most stunning B-town actors currently. Known for her panache, unconventional outfit choices and bold makeup looks, Sonam never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices. The Saawariya star also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and does not shy away from experimenting with her looks quite often.

Sonam Kapoor's style is bold, quirky and outlandish in the true sense of the word. Not just her makeup looks but Sonam K Ahuja sure knows how to ace her hairstyles. However, we can't fail to notice that a hair-bun is Sonam's go-to hairstyle, as she can be seen donning it in many of her Instagram photos. Take a look:

Times when Sonam Kapoor rocked hair-bun hairdo

Sonam Kapoor slays messy low bun look with an Indian attire

Sonam Kapoor looks majestic in braided classic hair bun with wondrous white sari

Sonam looks nothing short of a princess in this golden lehenga and her hair bun is complementing her overall look beautifully

Not just Indian attires, a hair bun can go with any outfit and that is evident from this Sonam Kapoor's photo

The Veere De Wedding actor's hair-bun is accentuating her corporate look to a different level in this photo

Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing in this English blazer and sari combination her statement hair bun is truly making her overall look endearing

Images Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

