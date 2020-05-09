Sonam Kapoor On 'worst Betrayal' To Deepika's Moving Post On Irrfan: Today's Top Stories

Today, on May 09, 2020, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she was sorely disappointed by Alison Roman's comments on Chrissy Teigen's career. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut celebrated mother's day 2020 with a heartfelt post. Here are the top celebrity stories for today.

Sonam Kapoor Says Women Taking Down Women Is 'worst Betrayal'

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's weekly roundup | Here is what Sonam was up to this week

When women take women down it’s the worst kind of betrayal. And those women are the worst. Chrissy teigen is awesome. And anyone trying to make something of their own is awesome. https://t.co/V7a0UcKG84 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 9, 2020

Sonam Kapoor recently shared the above tweet on social media. She posted the above message after Alison Roman threw shade at Chrissy Teigen's career choices. Sonam Kapoor stated that women taking down women was the worse kind of betrayal, and she also claimed that such women were the worst.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 12 years of Bhootnath, 5 years of Piku, and 28 years of Khuda Gawah

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating the anniversary of not one, but three of his beloved films. Yesterday was the 28th anniversary of his film, Khuda Gawah. Moreover, yesterday was also the 5th anniversary of his film Piku, where he starred alongside Deepika Padukone and recently deceased actor Irrfan Khan.

Also Read | Anand Ahuja asks Sonam Kapoor to recreate a 4-year-old pic, gets a video instead; Watch

Today, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the 12th anniversary of his beloved Horror Comedy film, Bhoothnath. On the occasion of the film's 12th anniversary, the veteran actor shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram page in which he remembered how he was lovingly referred to as Bhoothnath uncle after the film. Amitabh Bachchan even found a secret connection between Bhoothnath and one of his older films, Agneepath.

Deepika Padukone shares a heartbreaking video of Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone and many other Bollywood celebs are still mourning the loss of Irrfan Khan. Deepika recently shared a heartbreaking video in which she plays tennis with the late actor. In the caption for the video, Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan and begs him to come back.

Kangana Ranaut spends quality time with her mother

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor craving Chips, Peppy, Noodles and everything "unhealthy"; asks for help

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating Mother's Day early this year. Kangana Ranaut's team recently posted a photo that featured her alongside her mother, Asha Ranaut. The post also promoted Kangana film's Panga, which is set to premieres tomorrow on mother's day.

Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi share the same birthday

Today, May 09, 2020, is the birthday of two beloved south Indian stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi. On the occasion of their shared birthday, hundreds of fans took to social media to send them heartfelt wishes. Here are some of the well-wishes that the actors received on their birthday.

#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi



To the most talented actress , our #SaiPallavi .



She have most viewed songs in both Telugu and Tamil.



She is ruling without any glamour roles.



Looking forward to see more of her movies. pic.twitter.com/W0hKVvjiVr — Gayathri Lakshmi (@gayulakhsmi) May 9, 2020

[Promo Images from Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman Instagram]

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor shares Rabindranath Tagore's poem with a monochrome pic of herself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.