Sonam Kapoor Shares Rabindranath Tagore's Poem With A Monochrome Pic Of Herself

Sonam Kapoor who celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja on May 8, shared a poem on social media. The actress who is spending her quarantine period in Delhi seems to have found her solace in one of Rabindranath Tagore's famous poems, 'The song I came to sing'. The actress shared the entire poem that talks about the purpose of life and captioned it as 'waiting.'

Sonam Kapoor finds peace with Rabindranath Tagore's poem amid lockdown

Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture where she can be seen overlooking a view with a pensive expression. Clad in stunning traditional attire, Sonam seems to look peaceful. She penned the famous poem on her Instagram page and wrote, "The song I came to sing remains unsung to this day. I have spent my days in stringing

and in unstringing my instrument. The time has not come true, the words have not been rightly set; only there is the agony of wishing in my heart….. I have not seen his face, nor have I listened to his voice; only I have heard his gentle footsteps from the road before my house….. But the lamp has not been lit and I cannot ask him into my house; I live in the hope of meeting with him, but this meeting is not yet. TAGORE."

Recently, Sonam marker her second wedding anniversary with hubby Anand Ahuja. The Veere Di Wedding star took to Instagram to share an adorable post of her and her husband. She shared a major throwback picture that was clicked four years ago when the initially began dating. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen giving Anand a kiss on his cheek, while Anand is all happy. Apart from this, Anand who gifted Sonam a gaming console on the special day also shared an adorable post that is sure to leave fans in awe of them. Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram handle to share a cute boomerang of them recreating a previous photo that they took over four years ago.

