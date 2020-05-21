Times Sonam Kapoor Shared Celebration Photos With Her Family

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who recently completed her two-year wedding anniversary with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. Since her wedding, she has been sharing many pics with her husband as well as her new extended family. Her Instagram pictures convey that Sonam does not shy away from showing her love for her family members. Check out some family pictures that she shared on her official social media handle.

Sonam Kapoor's family photos that will melt your heart

Sonam Kapoor's pic with her parents and her in-laws is purely adorable. She shared this picture on the day of her 2nd marriage anniversary.

Sonam's pic with mother Sunita and her siblings

Sonam shared an old pic of her mother Sunita Kapoor and siblings Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan. While sister Rhea can be seen looking at the camera, Sonam is busy planting a kiss on her mother's cheeks while the young Harsh Varrdhan can be seen crying. She shared this pic on mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday.

Sonam's adorable pic with father Anil and sister Rhea

The photo adorable pic won the hearts of her fans. The trio can be seen playing on their bed where Sonam seems to be interacting with her dad while Rhea seems in her own world.

Sonam's Mother's Day wish for her mothers

Sonam shared a pic of mother Sunita Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mother Priya Ahuja. Sonam shared this pic on Mother's Day showering her love for her mothers.

Sonam's pics with mother in law Priya Ahuja

Sonam shared a series of pics with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on account of Mother's Day. She captioned that her mother-in-law is another support in her life who stands by her side always.

Sonam's latest family picture from her parents' anniversary

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a glimpse from her parents' anniversary that was being celebrated amidst a lockdown. She also stated how their relationship is like an inspiration for everyone. The post included the picture of her parents Anil Kapor and Sunita Kapoor in different locations.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

