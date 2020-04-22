Sonam Kapoor's 'Delhi-6' Has Many Songs Like Genda Phool & Masakali That Are Still Trendy

Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi-6 was directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. The movie was Mehra's third film as a director after Aks and Rang De Basanti. Delhi 6 is tagged as a musical drama and the name depicts the short form of the pin code of the Chandni Chowk area in old Delhi. Check out more songs from Sonam Kapoor's movie Delhi-6 that are still trendy in 2020.

Delhi-6 songs:

Genda Phool

The song Genda Phool received a lot of attention for its unique folksy vibe when it was released in 2009. The song is crooned in the voice of established singer Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit, and Sujata Majumdar. The music of the film was given by A R Rahman. The cast of the movie included acclaimed actors like Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Om Puri, Rishi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman. Even Aditya Rao Hydari played a minor role in the film.

Masakali

The song Masakali is one of Sonam Kapoor's famous songs. Her steps on this song became massively popular. Even though the word Masakali does not mean anything as such, the song got positive reviews by all. It was sung in the mesmerising voice of Mohit Chauhan. Recently, a reprised version of the song was out featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar & Sachet Tandon, however, the song received mixed reviews by the audience including Sonam Kapoor.

Rehna Tu

Rehna Tu is the most romantic song from Delhi-6. The song is sung by A R Rahman along with Benny Dayal and Tanvi. The lyrics are given by acclaimed lyricist Prasoon Joshi. The song shows the time when the lead protagonists i.e. Sonam and Abhishek fall in love with each other in the film even though they are polar opposites.

Arziyan

The song Arziyan gives out a religious vibe. In the video, Abhishek can be seen offering prayers at a mosque along with many others.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

