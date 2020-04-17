Sonam Kapoor's 'Saawariya' Songs To Take You Down Memory Lane

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor both debuted with the movie Saawariya. The movie was released in 2007 and saw Sonam Kapoor as a delicate beauty while Ranbir played the role of a man who falls head over heels in love with Sonam in the film. The movie also starred Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan. Check out some of the best Saawariya songs featuring Sonam Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Dance Numbers From Fawad Khan Starrer Khoobsurat Is A Perfect Jam For Any Day

Sonam Kapoor's Saawariya songs

Yoon Shabnami is a celebratory song from the film as the leads celebrate the moon's appearance and thus start the announcement of Eid. The romantic ballad is crooned by Parthiv Gohil while the music is composed by Monty Sharma. All the songs from the movie are seen at their artistic best. The movie was produced as well as directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who even composed a few songs for the movie.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Posts On COVID-19 Help Groups For Those Who Want To Help

Thode Badmash

Thode Badmash is a soft romantic number sung in the mesmerising voice of Shreya Ghoshal. The song is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sonam's character sings the song while she yearns for the return of the love of her life as well as for Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Best Songs Of Ayushmann Khurrana And Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Bewakoofiyaan'

Masha Allah

The song Masha Allah is the introductory song for Sonam Kapor and also the time when Ranbir Kapoor's character falls in love at first sight. Sonam Kapoor's character can be seen tearing up for the love of her life as she misses him. The song Masha Allah is sung in the voices of Kunal Ganjawala and Shreya Ghoshal.

Jab Se Tere Naina

The song Jab Se Tere Naina was released as the first song of the movie. This is the song which made Ranbir Kapoor famous for his towel dance. The melodious song is crooned in the voice of Shaan.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor's Lesser-known Songs That You May Want To Hear Now

Promo Image credit: SonyMusicIndiaVEVO Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.