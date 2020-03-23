Sonam Kapoor Disapproves Of Swara Bhasker's New Haircut, Adorably Says She "misses" Swara

Swara Bhasker recently took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a video call between her and best pal Sonam Kapoor. In the screenshot, Swara Bhakser revealed that Sonam is not happy with Swara’s brand new haircut. Even Sonam took to Instagram and shared a screenshot from their video chat.

Sonam disapproves Swara Bhakser’s new haircut

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm. Many cities and countries are under complete lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Many celebrities all around the world are in self-quarantine mode and are also practicing social distancing.

One of these celebrities is none other than fashionista and Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam is spending her time at home. The proof of this is Swara Bhasker’s recent Instagram stories. Swara Bhasker recently took to Instagram and shared a screenshot from her video chat with friend Sonam Kapoor.

In her Instagram stories, Swara Bhasker shared that Sonam Kapoor did not approve of her new haircut. In her series of Instagram stories, Swara revealed her short lob haircut. In one of her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor can be seen completely shocked by Swara’s brand new haircut. Swara captioned this image by stating, “Showed @sonamkapoor my haircut! She did not approve.” Take a look at Swara Bhasker’s Instagram stories with Sonam Kapoor here.

As mentioned earlier, even Sonam Kapoor gave her fans a sneak peek of her video chat with Swara on her Instagram stories. In her Instagram story, Sonam said, “Miss your face @reallyswara”. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram story here.

A few days ago, a story by Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja went viral on social media. Anand Ahuja uploaded an Instagram video of Sonam Kapoor talking to her mother-in-law through a window. Many people called this video adorable and fans even applauded Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for practicing social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

