Sonam Kapoor’s Most Controversial Statements Over The Years

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular faces in the film industry today. She made her debut in 2007 with Saawariya and since then, there has been no looking back. Sonam Kapoor has also often been involved in controversies with some of the statements that she has made. Take a look at a few such statements by Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor’s most controversial statements

1. When Sonam Kapoor referred to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as an ‘aunty’

According to reports, Sonam Kapoor referred to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as an “aunty”. Reportedly, the tension between the two aroused when the latter had replaced Sonam Kapoor as the brand ambassador for a beauty brand. However, a while later, Sonam Kapoor came out and added that she was “misquoted” for her statements.

2. Sonam Kapoor took a hit back at Shobha De

Sonam Kapoor decided to take a hit at Shobha De after she criticised her film, I Hate Luv Storys. The actor decided to do so on Karan Johar’s chat show. Sonam Kapoor then went on to call Shobha De as a “bad writer”. Sonam Kapoor also accused Shobha De of favouring Ranbir Kapoor.

3. When Sonam Kapoor called Katrina Kaif to be “shameless”

In an interview, Sonam Kapoor expressed her desire to send a bouquet to Katrina Kaif. She also added that the latter is very committed. Sonam Kapoor then went on to talk about how one needs “a certain kind of shamelessness to do certain things”.

4. On dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sonam Kapoor was quizzed about her rumoured relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor not only denied them but also referred to Ranbir by saying that he is not “good boyfriend material”. She also added that she wonders how Deepika Padukone “held on to him for so long”.

5. Sonam Kapoor comments on censorship

Sonam Kapoor was asked her views on censorship in India during a promotional round of her film, Players. She then went on to say that she does not believe in censorship. She then went on to say that she only just wants the audience to come in and see her films.

