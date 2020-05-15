Sonam Kapoor shares stunning picture, says 'I want to break free'

Amid coronavirus lockdown which has made people confined to their homes, Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor is waiting to set herself free from the lockdown. The Veere Di Wedding actress is vocal about how much boredom she is facing every day while stuck in this lockdown far from her family. Recently, Sonam shared a picture on social media where she can be seen excitedly waiting to "break free" from self-isolation.

Sonam Kapoor shares her emotions amid lockdown

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a cheerful picture where she expressed her desire of setting free from the lockdown. In the picture, Sonam, clad in a purple crop top along with denim can be seen raising her arms with a cheerful face. She captioned the post with her desire to "break free."

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Favourite Artist Lorde's Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Read: Sonam Kapoor Gives A Savage Reply To A Friend Answering The 'baby' Question

Several fans of the star stormed the comment section with their takes on the beautiful picture of the star. One of the users praised Sonam's beauty and wrote that this picture is so adorable. Another user who was a die-heart fan of the actress tagged her as one of the most beautiful girls in the world. A third user also appreciated Sonam's look in the picture and wrote that Sonam is looking awesome in the picture.

This is not the first time that the Neerja actress has confessed her emotions of getting out of this lockdown. Sometime back Sonam who is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get over shared a picture on social media and expressed her feelings of "flying." The actress who donned a white long dress is giving angelic vibes as she makes a flying posture while standing in her balcony. Not just this, she even found her solace in one of Rabindranath Tagore's famous poems, 'The song I came to sing'. The actress shared the entire poem that talks about the purpose of life and captioned it as 'waiting.'

Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Goes For A Retro Chic Look In These Pictures

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Beautiful Pic On Instagram, Says 'I Want To Fly Out In The Sky'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.