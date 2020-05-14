Sonam Kapoor's Favourite Artist Lorde's Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Sonam Kapoor recently shared in an interview with an entertainment portal that she loves to hear songs by artists like Lorde, Beyonce, and Rihanna. Here is a curated list of Lorde's best songs that would be perfect to listen to while working out at home during the current lockdown. These songs by the New Zealand singer-songwriter are purely amazing given that she is just 23 years old. Playing music while lifting weights or even while doing callisthenics could make your workout more fulfilling and enjoying as well.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez's Songs To Add To Workout Playlist Amid Lockdown

Lorde's songs for your workout playlist

Lorde's songs are full of powerful and uplifting lyrics that would help you keep yourself focused on your workout routine. If you are someone who loves strong vocals and peppy or calm music, this playlist with Lorde's songs would work like magic for you. Lorde is known for her unconventional musical styles and thoughtful lyrics. The songs could easily fit into your workout songs list and would help you provide a calm or an energetic state of mind depending on the songs that you are listening to.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani's Hit Songs To Make Workout Sessions Fun Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Lorde's song Royals is credited to be one of the first few songs that made an impact on Lorde's career. The song has powerful lyrics and Lorde's voice perfectly justifies the meaning of the track.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Gives A Savage Reply To A Friend Answering The 'baby' Question

The song Team is one of the fast beat numbers that Lorde has ever sung for. It is credited as one of her best song tracks in her career.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Movie Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist Amid Lockdown

The song Greenlight released in 2017. The song received the New Zealand Music Award for Single of the Year as well.

The song Perfect Places takes inspiration from the conclusion of her album Melodrama where she is searching where her perfect places are.

Louvre is an electropop song which also has influences from indie rock and ambient music. The lyrics quintessentially talk about romance and its analysis to a painting.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's Movie Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist Amid The Lockdown

Sonam Kapoor's lockdown recap

Sonam Kapoor is making the most of this lockdown by spending time with her husband and learning new skills. She keeps her fans updated and entertained with her throwback photos and lockdown diaries. Recently, she was also seen sharing sister Rhea's post on her Instagram story. Sonam supported her sister who was against people judging others for posting their workout videos.

Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram story

ALSO READ| Spotify Top Lockdown Songs: How To Get The Top Lockdown Songs List And Share On Instagram?

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram and Lorde YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.