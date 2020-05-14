Sonam Kapoor Gives A Savage Reply To A Friend Answering The 'baby' Question

Quick links:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second wedding anniversary a few days ago. For the occasion, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media account and posted a heartfelt note for her husband. She shared another picture of Anand holding a puppy and added a cute caption. But, what grabbed the attention of netizens is a comment by Sonam Kapoor's friend and the actor's savage reply.
Sonam Kapoor on Instagram posted an adorable photo of husband, Anand Ahuja with the caption, "Why is this so cute.. 😍 @anandahuja @jalan_varun". However, it was Deepika Mehta, Sonam's friend, whose comment grabbed the attention. She asked the couple, "So ready for a baby ❤️😘❤️" hinting that Sonam and Anand might be planning for a baby soon.
However, Sonam Kapoor's savage reply seemed to have turned down all hopes. She replied, "@deepikamehtayoga congratulations my darling Deepika! I know you’re happy and fulfilled. All my love". For the unversed, Deepika Mehta had recently become a mother and Sonam seems to have cleverly turned her question to a statement. Take a look:
In the other post, Sonam Kapoor penned down a heartfelt appreciation note for "the best husband", Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you. Cc @jalan_varun". Check out here:
In other news, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently lodging in Delhi. The couple had taken a London trip just before the Coronavirus lockdown and are in self-quarantine. Here's a sneak peek of what they are up to:
