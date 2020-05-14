Sonam Kapoor Gives A Savage Reply To A Friend Answering The 'baby' Question

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second wedding anniversary a few days ago. For the occasion, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media account and posted a heartfelt note for her husband. She shared another picture of Anand holding a puppy and added a cute caption. But, what grabbed the attention of netizens is a comment by Sonam Kapoor's friend and the actor's savage reply.

Sonam Kapoor's savage reply to her friend

Sonam Kapoor on Instagram posted an adorable photo of husband, Anand Ahuja with the caption, "Why is this so cute.. 😍 @anandahuja @jalan_varun". However, it was Deepika Mehta, Sonam's friend, whose comment grabbed the attention. She asked the couple, "So ready for a baby ❤️😘❤️" hinting that Sonam and Anand might be planning for a baby soon.

However, Sonam Kapoor's savage reply seemed to have turned down all hopes. She replied, "@deepikamehtayoga congratulations my darling Deepika! I know you’re happy and fulfilled. All my love". For the unversed, Deepika Mehta had recently become a mother and Sonam seems to have cleverly turned her question to a statement. Take a look:

In the other post, Sonam Kapoor penned down a heartfelt appreciation note for "the best husband", Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you. Cc @jalan_varun". Check out here:

In other news, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently lodging in Delhi. The couple had taken a London trip just before the Coronavirus lockdown and are in self-quarantine. Here's a sneak peek of what they are up to:

