Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Goes For A Retro Chic Look In These Pictures

Vintage or retro fashion is cool, sophisticated, and classy. Bollywood actor and fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja knows how to strike the perfect balance between the contemporary and retro fashion. Whether she dons a puffed sleeved dress or a polka dots attire, the Neerja actor knows how to wear these styles in modern and playful ways. If you are a huge fan of retro designs and prints, here are a few ways you can incorporate these looks into your style like Sonam Kapoor.

Puffy sleeves

Ditch bare-shouldered blouses with puffy sleeves is an old-style which has resurfaced and become a hot new trend of the season. The Khooobsurat actor is rocking this style in red attire. One can try this style on a power suit or opt for jumpsuits. This combo definitely has an old meets new feel and bright colours are the perfect shades for this look.

Polka dots

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in an all-white button-down dress which features puffed sleeves. The polka dot band added a glamorous and vintage touch to her outfit. The monochrome ensemble of Sonam is from Dice Kayek's Fall 2019 collection. Since years, polka dots styles are very popular. The cool 1970s design can be worn in any subtle or bold way like Sonam.

Haute couture

Sonam Kapoor is definitely one to watch on the red carpet. Her style is extravagant and unique for grand events. For one such event, Sonam chose to opt for a vintage vibe. She wore a black dress with a corseted blouse and sheer sleeves. Her look is dramatic and screams haute couture.

Ditsy prints

Sonam Kapoor is slaying in a pantsuit which has a ditsy floral print which is both striking and statement-making. She managed to make this vintage print cool and modern in her unique way. She even managed to blend decades in one frame by opting for edgy ankle boots to match this look. For this retro look, she kept her makeup look smokey and eye-catching.

