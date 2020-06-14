Sonam Kapoor's Films In Which She Starred Opposite Famous Star Kids In Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, over the years, has worked in several blockbuster hits which have garnered her tremendous fame. The actor has been cast opposite many star kids during her career in Bollywood. Sonam has almost always managed to shine out in her films and do well overall. Hence, here is a list of star kids with whom Sonam Kapoor has worked in the past.

Sonam Kapoor's films opposite star kids

Saawariya

Saawariya was the debut film of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and thus had a huge number of people anticipating the film. Ranbir Kapoor made a name for himself with his signature towel pose in the film. The actor since then been a part of some good films in Bollywood and has garnered himself a good fan base. Sonam Kapoor too was praised for her performance in Saawariya.

Delhi-6

Delhi-6 was a film in which Sonam Kapoor starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The Masakali song from the film got tremendously popular. Sonam Kapoor was praised for her performance in this film by fans and critics alike. The film was based on a certain dispute that causes an NRI to come back to India. The story of the film was gripping and one that could hold the audience for a long time. The film transported the viewers to the streets and places of Old Delhi and thus creating a perfect vibe for the film.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was one of the most loved films upon the time of its release, receiving tremendous praise from fans and critics. Despite her short role, Sonam Kapoor proved to be an effective casting in the film. She happened to play the love interest of the protagonist in the film and delivered a charming performance through the time she had on-screen. According to some fans, the pairing of Sonam and Farhan Akhtar seemed quite adorable and thus the film managed to convey the message it was going for.

Mausam

Mausam was a romantic film and was filled with moments of pure bliss. Shahid Kapoor was cast opposite Sonam Kapoor in the film and the two managed to deliver an amazing performance. They played the role of a couple who are in love with each other, however, they must overcome all obstacles to sustain their love and thus be with each other. Mausam was the story of such a tale and managed to capture the essence of love beautifully.

