Sonam Kapoor's Delhi-6: Did You Know Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Did Not Take Her Audition?

Featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles, Delhi-6 was helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie was Mehra’s third film as a director. The film is tagged as a musical drama and the title of the film depicts the short form of the pin code of Chandni Chowk, which is an area in old Delhi. Check out more interesting facts anout Sonam Kapoor’s movie Delhi-6.

Facts about Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi-6

The role of Roshan Mehra, which was played by Abhishek Bachchan, was initially offered to many including Hritik Roshan, Siddharth, Imran Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

The terrace shots of the film were shot on set in Jaipur but were given the feel of Delhi in the post-production process.

The rap that comes in the title song is actually in the French language.

The plane during the song ‘Dil Gira Dafatan’ bears the director’s and title’s initials - ROMPD6 (Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Delhi 6).

The film features lyricist Prasoon Joshi’s first attempt at story writing.

Reportedly, the film is a semi-autobiography of Rakeysh himself as he has spent most of his childhood in Delhi.

Sharman Joshi was earlier signed for the film but was later replaced by Deepak Dobriyal.

The film was based on the 2001 Monkey Man of Delhi case who used to target people at night.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi, in a radio interview, once revealed that the song ‘Genda Phool’ was based on a Chattisgarh folk tune, where these flowers are considered sacred and very beautiful.

Director of the film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra earlier revealed that he didn’t want an audition from Sonam Kapoor. Hence, he just talked to her for 6-7 hours about the script and agreed on her for the movie.

Gulshan Grover was signed to play Abhishek Bachchan’s father but was later replaced.

It was rumoured that Imran Khan was to debut with this film, but he made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in the year 2008.

Reportedly, Divya Dutta had to change the colour of her skin for this film.

