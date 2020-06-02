Sonam Kapoor's Films That Are Highly Praised By Audience And Also Performed Well At BO

Sonam Kapoor is one of the biggest Bollywood celebrities and despite her career highs and lows, she has cemented her place in Bollywood. The actor is known to be a part of some of the biggest films which have gone on to become major hits. Some of her films were loved by fans and praised by the critics as well, these films also did significantly well at the box office. Hence here are some films starring Sonam Kapoor that did well at the box and also won the hearts of Sonam’s fans.

Sonam Kapoor's films that were highly praised by audience and also did well at BO

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Revisits Sweet Memories As 'Veere Di Wedding' Clocks 2 Years

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa was a film that was majorly loved for the story and the beautiful cinematography. It is a story of two lovers who have a huge liking for each other since childhood. However, things change when one of them travels out of town for further studies. Rejected by his lover after years of waiting, the protagonist heads down a path of chaos and, in the process, causes himself harm. However, the entire story is filled with twists that keep the audience engaged so as to know what will happen next in their story. This film was loved by the audience and Dhanush was praised for his acting as well. The film did well at the box office and managed to collect over ₹90 crores approximately.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In These Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Outfits, See Pictures

Neerja

One of the biggest standout performances that came out in the year 2016 was Sonam Kapoor's in Neerja. The actor proved that she has a huge acting range and can lead a solo film. Fans loved the story of Neerja Bhanot who sacrificed her life for saving her passengers who were in a plane hijacked by terrorists. It was after this film that Sonam received massive praise from her fans and critics alike. She was also nominated for several awards after this film. In terms of box office collections, the film crossed the 100 crore mark and earned an estimated ₹135 crores.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Takes A Jibe At Bollywood’s ‘selective Wokeness’ With Her Post?

Padman

Akshay Kumar is known for doing films with a socially relevant theme. The same happened when Sonam Kapoor was cast for Padman. The film had Radhika Apte as well who played the wife of Padman, however, Sonam Kapoor was seen for a major portion in the film. Therefore, fans got to see Sonam Kapoor delivering her best acting performance in the film. Her character was well written and the actor managed to bring the character to life with her amazing portrayal in the film. She was praised along with the entire cast of the film and her fan base has kept growing since then. The film also did significantly well at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹200 crores.

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Death: Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Mourn The Loss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.