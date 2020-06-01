Wajid Khan's Death: Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Mourn The Loss

The passing away of a great singer and music composer Wajid Khan has been a great blow to the industry. As per reports, Wajid Khan left for his heavenly abode in wee hours of June 1 in a Chembur hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Scores of celebrities from the film fraternity poured in their tributes for the singer and also offered prayers to the family.

Bollywood celebs mourn Wajid Khan's demise

Expressing her grief over the loss of such a great singer, Sonam Kapoor condoled the death of the singer with a throwback picture on her Instagram page. The picture is from the promotions of her film Dolly Ki Doli. In the picture, the late singer can be seen holding the Neerja actress’ dupatta and seems to be crooning a song. In the picture, fans can also catch the glimpse of Sonam’s co-actor in the film Varun Sharma. While captioning the picture, Sonam prayed for the departed soul of the ace composer. Sonam also shared another picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen unveiling the post of the film along with Wajid-Sajid, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, and Varun Sharma.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra also mourned the loss of Wajid Khan. The actor penned his heartfelt tribute on his Twitter handle. In the post, the actor who was deeply saddened to hear about the demise wrote how Wajid's music gave life to so many stories. Apart from the two, several other stars including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra also paid their tribute to the great singer.

Deeply saddened to hear the news of Wajid khan passing away. His music gave life to so many stories. My condolences to his family. RIP ðŸ™#WajidKhan — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 1, 2020



According to media reports, Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, was hospitalized in Mumbai. Wajid was reportedly on a ventilator before breathing his last. Salim Merchant confirmed the news of Wajid Khan's death and said the composer was hospitalized a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated. Salim told "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."



(With inputs from PTI)

