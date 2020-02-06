Birds Of Prey Debuts With 90% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Margot Robbie Gains Critical Acclaim

Birds of Prey opened to great reviews. Critics are pleased with this Harley Quinn centric film. It is a spin-off of the Suicide Squad and is one of the most anticipated films of the DCEU. Birds of Prey had its world premiere in Mexico City on January 25, 2020, and is set to release on February 7, 2020. It has debuted with a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Read on to know more about the whole story.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback Picture From Ritiesh Deshmukh's Album Is Hilarious

Birds of Prey opens to 90% Rotten Tomatoes score

Rotten Tomatoes have given Birds of Prey a green signal and has described the film as with a fresh perspective, and loads of fast-paced action. It successfully captures the ‘colourful anarchic spirit’ of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Critics have praised this film even before its theatrical release, and when asked about where it ranked in the DCEU, critic Angie Han stated, “Birds of Prey looks like what you’d imagine Suicide Squad could have been under a clearer vision.” It is said that the film features perhaps one of the most fun third acts in the DCEU films so far.

READ | Jay-Z Clarifies On Super Bowl National Anthem Row, Says ''not Political''

It is deemed as the perfect spiritual successor to Joker in terms of the current state of the DCEU, according to Molly Freeman, a celebrated critic. One of the lead critics of Insider stated that it is not the best film of the DCEU, nor it is perfect, but it is surely immensely enjoyable. According to Kristen Lopez, Birds of Prey stands on its own more than most comic book movies. References to the Joker and Batman are few and far between.

READ | Must-see Films On Pets For Animal Lovers To Binge-watch This Spring

For the unversed, Birds of Prey is the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe. It was directed by Cathy Yan and features Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor in the lead roles. Fans of the DCEU are highly excited about the release of the film in the theatres.

READ | BoJack Horseman Ending Explained: Know How Season 6 Concludes



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.