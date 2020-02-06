Sofia Richie Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian; Refuses To Be A Part Of 'KUWTK'

Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie recently admitted that she does not want to be a part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK). After this, she has gone on to unfollow Kourtney Kardashian. Read on to know more about the whole story.

READ | Must-see Films On Pets For Animal Lovers To Binge-watch This Spring



Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian

According to the reports, Sofia Richie recently opened up about admitting to quit KUWTK. She reportedly said that she wants to do this as she wants to get into acting. She stated that she felt like, for a while, that she has kind off held herself back on things because she was afraid of failure. But 2020, according to her, is the year of ‘No Fear!” and that she is going to do act really soon.

READ | Best 'Doctor Who' Moments Of The Decade That Will Give Fans A Ray Of Hope



Being the daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia garnered the attention of the world from a young age and has achieved a lot at the age of 21. She went on to say that great things are happening and that she is really excited about it. The roles she is reading for right now are kind of similar to her own self and her personality, making them easy to play on-screen. She stated that she is really enjoying it.

Sofia Richie is doing everything she wanted to, as she has been travelling and trying to get out of her comfort zone. She has been taking a keen interest in various facets of life, which is evident from her Twitter updates. Here are a few updates that prove that she is a free soul.

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) March 21, 2017

And yes I'm currently eating alone... first time for everything — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) September 20, 2017

READ | Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback Picture From Ritiesh Deshmukh's Album Is Hilarious



I was watching the eclipse today and my friend Jenny looked over at me and told me enjoy it it may be your last eclipse… ummm 🤔 — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) August 21, 2017

READ | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For February 5: Roshni Gives Tabeezi Bad News



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.