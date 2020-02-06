Best 'Doctor Who' Moments Of The Decade That Will Give Fans A Ray Of Hope

Doctor Who is one of the most iconic and celebrated television shows of all time. It is based on the themes of time travel and other science fiction tropes. Over the decades, the show has released over several seasons, that features over 13 reincarnations of the titular character, whose real name is still a mystery. Various actors have donned the mantle of the Doctor, and he is the saviour of the universe, giving hope and providing safety to all the life that is there in the universe as he travels across all the universes that there are. Here are to top Doctor Who moments that inspire hope among the fans and the viewers of the show.

Best 'Doctor Who' moments of the decade that gives Hope

One of the most iconic moments of the show came in its season 11 Christmas special episode, back in 2017. It was when the first Doctor Who came across its 12th incarnation through the means of time travel. When the first Doctor askes his future self about how it feels to save people even when you are a Doctor who specialises in war, the 12th doctor responds by giving the fans these memorable lines.

He states that the universe generally fails to be a fairy tale, but that is where the Doctors come in, to save the day and spread peace among all kind.

At one instance, a Doctor Who sidekick is seen talking about Doctor’s time machine, which also acts as a space ship, and is bigger on the inside. It resembles a Police Phonebooth, as the Doctor is a saviour ready to help anyone in need. The sidekick says that the machine makes a unique noise when it appears, and she describes it as ‘wheezing and groaning’ and says that it gives hope to all.

In one of the special episodes of the show, the villains have captured the Doctor’s concert, River Song. They try to interrogate her, as they want to know his location. Surprising for the on-screen character, no one knows how he looks likes as he incarnated again, and even River Song has not recognised him. She goes on to talk about how he has never loved her. She loves him but thinks that ‘he does not love him back.’

She says he is ‘THE DOCTOR’, and he does not go around falling in love with people, as he is not ‘that small and ordinary’. This is when the Doctor tells River Song that he is indeed here, and is in love with her. He then quickly saves the day and runs away on another adventure.

Perhaps this is one of the best scenes of the whole Doctor Who franchise. The Doctor goes back in time and gets Vincent Van Gogh to Paris, 2010 AD. He brings Vincent to the Musee d’Orsay museum, home to many of the greatest paintings in history. He takes Vincent through the paintings of the museum, and here the legendary artist comes across his own paintings, wherein the art curator describes the painting and Van Gogh as the finest, greatest, and the most popular painter of all times.

He goes on to say that Vincent’s command over colour is magnificent and that he transformed the pain of his tormented life into ecstatic beauty. What he uttered next is one of the best lines of the show according to many. This scene gives hope in the fullest, as when Van Gogh was alive, he struggled with mental health and poverty, but now he is considered as the world’s best by many. No one should give up on hope, and always expect that things will work out for the best, sooner or later.

