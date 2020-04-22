Ramadan Kareem Messages That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones to Wish Them

Ramadan is said to be the holiest month according to the Islamic calendar. The festival of Ramadan is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Ramadan is observed by Muslims across the globe as a month of fasting. The annual observance of Ramadan is also regarded as the Five Pillars Of Islam.

The holy month of Ramadan 2020 will most likely begin from April 24, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon and will last for four weeks. On this day, fasting from sunrise to sunset is said to be a religious duty of Muslims. The predawn meal is called Sehar and the night feast at night which breaks the fast is known as Iftar. The Arabic phrase 'Ramadan Kareem' means enjoying a blessed and happy festival of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time for reflection and purification

Allah sees it all… and sure rewards where the reward is due.

Here’s wishing you blessed and prosperous Ramadan.

May this Ramadan herald the path

Towards prosperity and joy

As the holy Ramadan is here,

Here’s wishing you a moment

Filled with blessings and gifts of love and peace

May you be forgiven,

for all your sins…

And may Allah bless you

with the light of wisdom.

Happy Ramzan.

Welcome this auspicious month of Ramadan with a heart filled with joy, peace and harmony. Ramadan Kareem

May the blessings of Allah guide and protect you. Wishing you a peaceful and happy Ramadan!

Rejoice as once again,

we’re given a chance to repent from our sins.

May this 30-day holy Ramadan cleanse our soul

and make us deserving for Allah’s blessings.

Start the divine season of Ramadan

with a heart filled with love and peace,

wishing that Allah forgive us for our wrongdoings.

Let this 30-day of Ramadan be the start

of our repentance and enlightenment.

Have a blessed Ramadan!

May this Ramadan enlighten you and

clear your understanding and judgment between the right and wrong,

between the truths and false.

Wishing you a Ramadan Mubarak!

May your days be glad

Peace and joy to add

It’s a long month journey

But filled with felicity.

Wishing you a happy Ramadan.

The blessed month of the year has come.

It’s the season of Ramadan. Fasting, praying,

repenting from sins.

Hoping that Allah shower you and your beloved

with loads of blessings.

Happy Mubarak!

Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here.

Filling our life happiness and mirth,

as Allah bless as once again with prosperity and cheer.

Happy Ramadan!

As you recite the prayers in Quran,

here I am wishing you a Happy Ramadan.

May it be sincere and fruitful,

for Allah shower you with loads of wealth and happiness in life.

Humility for prosperity

Sacrifice for blessings

Bended knees for rewards

Heart laid down for worship

To Allah who deserves these all.

May the spirit of Ramadan bless you with prosperity,

wealth and happiness in life.

May Allah forgive you for all of your fault and wrongdoings.

Happy Ramadan.

Let this divine season wash away your burden,

lighten the darkness and ease the pain you may have at this moment.

Allah, the almighty,

will surely bless you with all the best things in life.

Just repent, worship and pray.

Happy Ramadan!

This Ramadan

I pray that happiness be yours

May this day open the door towards happiness and success

Enjoy the gift of Allah

May this month of Ramadan be fruitful.

Here’s wishing you to receive the most delightful gifts of Ramadan

Ramadan Kareem to you, my friend!

May this Ramadan be a month of love

A month of compassion

And a month of blessings

For you and your family.

May Allah shower you with blessings this Ramadan

Wishing you happiness, prosperity and abundance.

Today and always.

On this divine month,

May Allah bless you,

with knowledge,

patience,

and wisdom.

Happy Ramzan!

Your sincere prayers,

your devotion,

your faith in Allah,

will make you a better human,

to serve this society

with wisdom and truth.

Happy Ramzan.

May the crescent moon,

shower love, luck and health,

on you…

May your prayers be heard,

and your life becomes

more beautiful and happy.

Happy Ramzan!

In this holy season of Ramzan,

I pray to Allah,

for your good future and joyful life.

Happy Ramzan.

This Ramzan,

May all your dreams come true,

and may you be blessed

with the best of luck.

Happy Ramzan.

Here is Allah, the one God, the designer, the maker.

All the most beautiful names belong to Him.

He is the greatest and most sensible.

Happy Ramadan!

It’s time to celebrate,

as Ramzan is here.

Forget all your worries,

and Keep on praying

with all your hearts.

Ramzan Mubarak.

May this Ramadan be as happy and prosperous as ever. Ramadan Kareem!

As you celebrate the month of Ramadan, may its spirit stay in your heart and illuminate your soul from within. Ramadan Kareem!

As you offer prayers and observe fasting this Ramadan, may Allah bless you with peace and happiness. Happy Ramadan!

I wish you all be protected

and blessed by Allah.

Happy Ramzan!