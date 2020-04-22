What Is Ramadan Kareem? Here Is What You Need To Know About Ramadan Kareem

The festival of Ramadan is around the corner and Muslims across the world are waiting to see the first crescent moon which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan or Ramazan is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Ramadan is important as it is the month of fasting, praying and also spending quality time with one's family.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is said to be the holiest month according to the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is observed by Muslims across the globe as a month of fasting. The annual observance of Ramadan is also regarded as the Five Pillars Of Islam. The holy month of Ramadan 2020 will most likely begin from April 24, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon and will last for four weeks. On this day, fasting from sunrise to sunset is said to be a religious duty for all the Muslims. The predawn meal is called Sehar and the night feast at night which breaks the fast is known as Iftar.

What is Ramadan Kareem?

'Ramadan Kareem' is the Arabic greeting phrase which means to have a blessed Ramadan or Happy Ramadan. The meaning of Ramadan Kareem is 'may Ramadan be generous to you. Ramadan Kareem also refers to the Generous month of Ramadan. It is an expression that is used to greet and pray. It is believed that during the month of Ramadan, Allah blesses, rewards and forgives faithful Muslims without any limit.

However, some people also believe that Ramadan Kareem is not considered appropriate by everyone. This is because it is believed that expecting generosity is said to be against the spirit of fasting and praying. Some say that Ramadan Kareem should not be said at all during the month of Ramadan. On the other hand, Ramadan Mubarak is translated to Happy Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak is something that you can say politely to greet people during the holy month of Ramadan in order to wish them well during the fasting and the prayers.

