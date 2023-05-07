King Charles III Coronation Concert: How To Watch Katy Perry, Sonam Kapoor's Performance

King Charles III coronation concert is scheduled to take place today (May 7) at Windsor Castle. Sonam Kapoor, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others are all set to perform at the coronation concert. The celebrations of King Charles’ coronation began yesterday (May 6). The United Kingdom witnessed a historic moment as King Charles III and his wife Camilla were crowned as king and queen. Following the official coronation, Buckingham Palace announced performances by “global music icons and contemporary stars” for the coronation concert.

Who will perform at the coronation concert?

According to the line-up announced by Buckingham Palace, the King Charles III coronation concert is going to be a star-studded affair. Several celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will take the stage to put up a show for the royal family and the live audience. As per reports, invitations for the concert were also handed out to Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Sir Elton John, but they refused to attend. Katy Perry attended the coronation ceremony on May 6 as well.

Sonam Kapoor's performance at the coronation concert?

Amongst the list of singers and celebrities who are set to perform at the coronation concert, Sonam Kapoor will also participate. As per a report by Variety, the Bollywood actor will introduce Steve Winwood and the Commonwealth virtual choir at the concert at Windsor Castle. Additionally, she will also deliver an exclusive spoken word piece, details of which are yet to be announced.

Where and when can you watch the coronation concert?

Tickets for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle were distributed amongst the volunteers of the royal family, celebrities and others in the UK. However, the entire concert will be broadcast live on BBC channels. The concert will start streaming from 12 midnight (IST) on Sunday, May 8 and will go on for 2-3 hours.

About the King Charles III coronation

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camila officially became the sovereign of Britain post their coronation on May 6. King Charles became the first British monarch in 70 years. Before him, his mother Queen Elizabeth ruled the throne for 70 years before her death in September 2022.