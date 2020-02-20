Sonam Kapoor's Corporate Wardrobe Is All About Boss-lady Vibes; See Pics

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor needs no introduction. Sonam Kapoor is considered as an international fashion icon. Her fashion choices are never boring or risk-averse. Sonam Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style and is a true trendsetter in India.

Her wardrobe is uber-cool and Sonam Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her photos in voguish outfits. These Sonam Kapoor photos imitate the flamboyant confidence the Neerja actor donnes in real-life. In fact, Sonam Kapoor's photos in corporate outfits are amidst the most captivating Instagram posts of her. Amongst countless Sonam Kapoor's photos in boss-lady like corporate attires take a look at our top picks for you.

Sonam Kapoor's corporate wardrobe is all about boss-lady vibes

Sonam Kapoor totally looks like a boss-lady in this royal blue trench-coat

This voguish attire from Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe is a real-steal

This all-white dress of Sonam Kapoor is a perfect corporate look for an important meeting or seminar

Sonam Kapoor is giving us major boss-lady vibes with this polka-dots pantsuit

This frosty green pantsuit is an ideal corporate outfit

Nobody carries a Two-tone outfit as Sonam Kapoor does. She looks ravishing in it

The 'Saawariya' actor looks mesmerising in this oversized printed jacket

Images Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

