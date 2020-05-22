Sonam Kapoor has made a lasting impact with her presence in THESE biopics

Sonam Kapoor has impressed the audience over the years with her powerful performances in Hindi films. She has often made a mark with her amazing acting abilities and has surprised fans time and again. Her performances in biopic film especially have been highly appreciated. Here are some of the biopics Sonam Kapoor was a part of.

Neerja

The film Neerja was based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who risked her life to keep the passengers safe on a hijacked plane. Neerja Bhanot was posthumously awarded great honours for her amazing act of bravery. Sonam Kapoor’s portrayal in the film was impressive and fans loved her performance in the film. She was even nominated for several awards and her performance was loved by critics as well.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Based on the life of Milkha Singh, the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag shed light on the troubles and obstacles in the life of the athlete. Sonam Kapoor, despite her small role, impressed fans in the film. She played the love interest of Milkha Singh in the movie and was highly praised for her role. Despite her short appearance, the fans felt her presence in the film was necessary and she was highly praised for it.

Sanju

One of the biggest hits from the year 2018 was the Rajkumar Hirani directed film Sanju. The movie shed light on the life and choices of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Several key aspects, ranging from his destructive lifestyle to how he turned his life around, were highlighted in the film. Sonam Kapoor played the role of Ruby in the film, one of Sanjay Dutt’s love interests. Her scenes, which had high emotional value, were done perfectly. Fans and critics praised Sonam Kapoor for her amazing screen presence in the film.

Padman

Padman was a film based on the efforts of Arunachalam Muruganantham to deliver clean and hygienic sanitary pads to Indian women. Sonam Kapoor played a major role in the film and was a key to the film's narrative. The film directed by R Balki, the film was a huge hit and went on to impress fans and critics alike. Sonam Kapoor especially was also praised for her role in the film.

