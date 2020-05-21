Sonam Kapoor's Behind-the-scenes Fun With Ayushmann In 'Bewakoofiyaan' Cannot Be Missed

Bollywood romantic comedy film, Bewakoofiyaan, featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, and late Rishi Kapoor in the lead characters. The film released in 2014 was Ayushmann Khurrana's third film in Bollywood. Check out some funny behind the scene bloopers from the sets of the film.

The below video shared on Yash Raj Films' YouTube channel has given a sneak peek into the BTS fun banter among the actors and the crew of Bewakoofiyaan. Starting right from late actor Rishi Kapoor, the two-minute-thirty-second videos a compilation of all bloopers. In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen excited and happy after completing a boating sequence along with Sonam Kapoor. He also asked the crew to applaud for each other. On the other side, it is quite evident that Rishi Kapoor was unable to remember the name of the lead character as he often called him Rohit instead of Mohit.

As the video progressed it is seen how Sonam Kapoor used to make a funny sound every time she forgot her dialogue. In the video, Rishi Kapoor is seen indulging in fun banter with Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. The video ended with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor cheering up the crew while shooting the boating sequence.

Details of the film

The plot of the film was based on a contemporary story where modern relationships were the focus of the film. It was director Nupur Asthana's' second film with YRF Films. The film hit the theatres on March 14, 2020. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. However, it was still liked by many viewers.

According to Box Office India report, the film took an opening of ₹2.21 crores on its release day. It bagged ₹12.67 crores on its opening weekend. Reportedly, the film closed its account at ₹13.94 crores on cash counters.

Talking about the professional front of the lead cast of Bewakoofiyaan, actor Sonam Kapoor was last seen The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film failed to attract the footfalls at the box-office. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan managed to grab the attention of the audience and bagged praises from the critics.

