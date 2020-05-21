This Day That Year: Sonam Kapoor Slams Vivek Oberoi's Meme, Latter Reacts

While we are under lockdown during this time of 2020, numerous events made headlines in the last couple of years. From Vivek Oberoi attacking Sonam Kapoor for calling him out on Twitter; Salman Khan reacting to Vivek Oberoi’s meme; to Saif Ali Khan breaking silence on Sara Ali Khan’s debut flick Kedarnath, here is a compilation of some of the events to recall. Read on:

Vivek Oberoi attacked Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan, took the internet by storm. Various celebrities including Sonam Kapoor and Jwala Gutta called out the actor for his derogatory meme on Twitter. According to reports, Vivek Oberoi responded to Sonam Kapoor’s tweet. In an interview, the Grand Masti actor expressed how people write things to act cool. He also raised a question for Sonam Kapoor asking if she had ever worked towards women empowerment.

Talking about his efforts, Vivek Oberoi revealed that in the past ten years he had saved over 2000 children from child prostitution, forced labour and donated free food and clothing. The actor added that those children went to the US, UK and Canada on scholarship and studied abroad. As per a report, Vivek Oberoi concluded by stating that he felt his creative meme was not harming or hurting anyone.

Salman Khan reacted to Vivek Oberoi's meme

Bollywood actor Salman Khan reacted to Vivek Oberoi’s meme. According to reports, the former revealed that he did not bother about Tweets and was busy focussing on his work. Eventually, Vivek Oberoi apologised on social media and deleted his tweet. Vivek Oberoi’s meme received negative remarks and was called distasteful. So, the actor took to social media and apologised for his seemingly funny and harmless exit poll meme.

Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies🙏🏻 tweet deleted. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

When a teenager misbehaved with Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recalled an incident when a teenage guy misbehaved with her. According to a report, Sen revealed that there was a ring of bodyguards around female celebrities but there were men who managed to misbehave. She narrated the incident while giving a speech at an event promoting women safety. Sushmita Sen described how a 15-year-old boy misbehaved with her and thought that she would not realise because of the crowd. However, he was wrong as she grabbed his hand and from behind and was shocked to realise that he was quite young.

As per a report, the actor had let that boy go after making him realise his mistake. Moreover, she did not take action. Sushmita Sen understood that he was not taught that those things are an offence.

Saif Ali Khan opened up on Kedarnath controversy

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan marked her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018. The film got into a controversy due to an ugly legal fight between filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prernaa Arora. According to reports, she dragged the director to the court for his disorganised handing of the movie. Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan was reportedly distressed by the situation and took charge when it seemed difficult.

Sara Ali Khan shares the BTS from kedarnath as film completes one year of its release. #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/UbmsSngU3Q — Filmy Glamour (@FilmyGlamour) December 8, 2019

