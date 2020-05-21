Sonam Kapoor Expresses Love For Her 'favourite Superhero' With A Throwback Picture

Sonam Kapoor who is spending her quarantine with husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi has been treating fans with some amazing throwback pictures. Starting from her childhood memories to missing her girl gang and sister Rhea Kapoor, the actress is sharing old fond memories on social media. Recently, the Neerja actress shared a picture on the Internet where she donned her favorite superhero costume which she made herself.

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her love for Batman with a throwback pic

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared an old fond memory from her childhood where she can be seen dressed in her favorite superhero costume. Sonam who is known for her sartorial dressing skills, designed and made the costume herself. In the adorable snap, the Aisha actress can be seen wearing the Batman costume along with a cape. She also completed her look by wearing batman socks which were also made by her. Apart from this, her little sister Rhea can be seen dancing behind her while she jumps on a swing. While sharing the picture, Sonam wrote that the picture is not from a fancy dress. She also revealed that jumping and dancing with her sister is still the best thing for the actress to do to date. She also called herself a “nerd” in the caption.

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Films That Were Set A Different Time Period - Mausam, Sanju, And More

Read: From Sonam Kapoor To Vidya Balan; Celebs Show How To Style Boho Outfits

Sonam’s friends from the industry were the first ones to leave a comment under the picture. One of the members of her girl gang, Anaita Shroff was the first one to pour in her love for the snap and wrote that it must be a fun thing. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth wrote that these parties are really fun. Apart from her friends, several fans of the actress stormed the comment section with their hilarious take on the picture. One of the users wrote that Sonam is looking like the super batwoman. Another user commented on Sonam’s smile and wrote that her smile has the capacity to kill many people. A third user chimed in and poured in her heart for the picture and wrote, “Super.”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was seen in two movies in 2019. The movies were The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Both of her romantic-comedy films failed to impress the audience. She was seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor were directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and Abhishek Sharma, respectively. As per reports, she will soon be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for an upcoming film. Sonam Kapoor's fans cannot wait to see her on-screen.

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Romantic Films That Did Not Work At Box Office

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Photos Of Herself From Cannes Film Festival 2011

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.