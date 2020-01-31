Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Account Has The Perfect Pictures For The Dolly Parton Challenge

The internet is flooded with posts of people sharing four different collaged pictures of themselves in four different avatars which fits their social media handles best. Dolly Patron, a popular American singer, songwriter, producer and actor first shared this challenge on her Instagram account and soon many celebrities took over the challenge and started sharing their pictures on social media. Although Sonam Kapoor did not share a meme of her doing the Dolly Parton Challenge, her pictures on her Instagram account are just beyond perfect for the challenge.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, & Other Kids Who Worked In Bollywood Films With Their Parents

What is the Dolly Parton Challenge?

The Dolly Parton Challenge got its name after Dolly Parton shared a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for social media sites LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. She shared different pictures and wrote a caption which said ‘Get you a woman who can do it all’

Soon after the meme started going viral, Netizens and other celebrities started sharing their own pictures on their social media handles.The challenge basically speaks about our profile picture and how we express ourselves online.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara Takes On Dolly Parton Challenge With A Bikini And A Puppet

Similarly, Sonam Kapoor is one such personality in Bollywood who fits perfectly for this challenge. When one goes through her Instagram account it is clear to see that the Bollywood star has an amazing fashion sense and also picks the perfect outfits for a perfect occasion.

LinkedIn

Also Read: What Is The Dolly Parton Challenge That Blew Up The Internet Last Week?

Facebook

Instagram

Tinder

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A Diva In These Black Outfits, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, a film based on luck and how people believe in superstitions. Moreover, the actor also owns a clothing line along with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.